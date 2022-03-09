Coca-Cola Suspends its Business in Russia - Company
© AP Photo/Richard Drew
NEW YORK, March 9. /TASS/. The Coca-Cola Company has suspended its business activities on the territory of Russia, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.
"The Coca-Cola Company announced today that it is suspending its business in Russia," the statement says.
The company stressed that it will continue to monitor and assess how the situation in Ukraine evolves.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company AG (Coca-Cola HBC) is the leading beverage production and distribution company for the Coca-Cola Company in Europe and part of the Coca-Cola system. Coca-Cola HBC AG operates in 28 countries and serves a population of 595 million. Coca-Cola HBC Russia owns 10 plants for the production of soft drinks and juices in Moscow and the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Rostov region, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk and Vladivostok.
