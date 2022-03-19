Ethiopia Admonishes WHO Chief to Exercise Neutrality
Wendimagegn — March 18, 2022
ADDIS ABABA- As the leader of the world’s principal organ of global health, the World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom (PhD) is expected to act independently and principally and shun narrow favoritism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.
Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, MoFA Spokesperson Dina Mufti stated that Tedros shuns neutrality while commenting on the current situation of the country and unjustifiably accuse the federal government. He deliberately overlooked the destructive activities of the terrorist TPLF that disrupt the supply of medicine to Tigray State.
International Partners with support of the government are delivering medical supplies, nutritional foods and support to Tigray with air flights. Also, the government has been working tirelessly to ensure unfettered humanitarian access to the northern parts of the country despite the blockade caused by the TPLF’s fresh attacks into Afar State.
Noting TPLF’s belligerence deteriorates humanitarian situations with a growing number of displaced people in Tigray, Afar and Amhara states, Dina indicated the WHO Chief’s demand to provide the medical supply to selected people is duly unfair and unacceptable. The people in Afar and Amhara states also need assistance and Tedros needs to serve all without bias.
The government of Ethiopia is guaranteeing unfettered access to the people of Tigray, Afar and Amhara and health and nutrition supplies have been provided to the needy. The displaced people in all parts of the country have been provided with food and non-food items amidst TPLF’s aggression and the government is trying its level best to avail essential health service for the affected.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson highlighted that more than 35 thousand Ethiopians that have been in difficult situations in Saudi Arabia registered to return to home. It is to be recalled that the Ministerial Committee established to facilitate the rehabilitation repatriation of Ethiopians from the Kingdom has decided to send home more than 100,000 Ethiopians within three weeks.
Also, Ethiopia has deployed ambassadors and diplomats to different countries that effectively ensure its national interest, he remarked.
BY HAILE DEMEKE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 18 MARCH 2022
