Iran Willing to Support Russia amid Sanctions by Intensifying Energy Cooperation - Minister
MOSCOW. March 17 (Interfax) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji have met in Moscow to discuss prospects of cooperation between the two petroleum producing countries on the global markets and possible joint projects in Iran, the Russian government press service said.
"The parties reaffirmed their mutual determination to bring their relations to a new level. Tehran's willingness to develop cooperation with Russia, despite the collective West's anti-Russian restrictions, is important for the Russian side," Novak said.
He mentioned the fuel and energy sector as one of the central areas of business relations between the two countries.
"The implementation of joint planned projects in the fuel and energy sector should lay a foundation for the continued development of related industries and the directions for our work. Cooperation in multilateral formats, namely within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, is making a significant contribution to this. Certainly, the tense geopolitical situation that is in place will have its consequences, but I'd like to point out that Russia is committed to honoring its contractual obligations to its partners, and supplies of energy from Russia will remain stable," Novak said.
Owji said Iran is willing to support Russia and develop cooperation more intensively. "Russia has stood by when we were put under sanctions, and therefore, we see it as our obligation today to stand by and support Russia in these hard conditions," he said.
