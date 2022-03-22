Japan Considers Terminating Peace Treaty Talks with Russia Unacceptable
The country does not change its course towards solving the problem of the peace treaty
TOKYO, March 22. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday during debates in parliament called Russia's decision to stop negotiations on a peace treaty unacceptable.
"We consider this absolutely unfair and completely unacceptable, and we express strong protest," he emphasized, noting that the country does not change its course towards solving the problem of the peace treaty. Meanwhile, Kishida added that Tokyo is not in a position to talk about the prospects for negotiations with Moscow.
According to him, the government does not intend to revise the budget for the 2022 fiscal year (starts on April 1), which, in particular, includes spending on developing economic cooperation with Russia, since these funds are aimed at supporting Japanese enterprises.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow was terminating peace treaty talks with Tokyo in the light of Japan’s newly introduced unilateral restrictions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine.
