Russian Troops Completing Defeat of Donbass Nationalist Battalion - Defense Ministry
According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov, Russia’s forces have advanced 12 more kilometers in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine
MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s forces are completing the defeat of the Donbass nationalist battalion and have advanced 12 more kilometers in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.
"Russian army units are completing the defeat of the Donbass nationalist battalion. During the day, Russian troops advance 12 kilometers to reach Nikolskoye and jointly with units of the Donetsk People’s Republic blocked the settlement of Sladkoye from three sides," he said.
According to Konashenkov, up to 60 militants were killed, three armored vehicles, six artillery systems and mortars of nationalists were destroyed. Currently, fighting continues in the settlements of Sladkoye, Novoukrainka, and Shakhterskoye.
Troops of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) continued to chase retreating Ukrainian troops of the 53rd brigade. Twenty Ukrainian soldiers killed, one tank, one infantry carrier and three all-terrain cars were destroyed. DPR forces continue fighting to take control of the settlements of Kamenka and Novoselovka.
Russia’s air force has hit 89 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine during the day, Konashenkov said.
"During the day, Russia’s tactical aviation hit 89 military facilities in Ukraine, including four control centers, two multiple missile launcher systems, nine artillery systems, five weapons and munitions depots, and 65 places of military vehicles’ deployment," he said.
According to Konashenkov, Russian air defense systems downed seven Ukrainian drone.
As many as 214 Ukrainian drones, 1,483 tanks and 150 multiple missile launcher systems have been destroyed by Russian troops since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov said.
"Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed 214 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,483 tanks and other armored vehicles, 150 multiple missile launcher systems, 584 artillery systems and mortars, and 1,279 special combat cars," he said.
