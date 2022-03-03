Second Round of Russian-Ukrainian Talks Begins in Western Belarus
Prior to the start of the talks, the delegators exchanged handshakes
BELOVEZHSKAYA PUSHCHA (Belarus), March 3. /TASS/. The delegations of Russia and Ukraine have commenced a second round of negotiations in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, Belarus. The event is being livestreamed by the BelTA news agency.
The Ukrainian delegation arrived to the venue of the talks by helicopters on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said the talks would be held in the Brest Region of Belarus, as planned. They were expected to kick off at 15:00 Moscow time.
On February 28, the first round of Russian-Ukrainian talks took place in the Gomel region, lasting five hours. The Russian negotiators were led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who said that the Russian delegation was ready to speak with the Ukrainian side for as long as it may take to reach agreements.
