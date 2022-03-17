U.S. Asserts TPLF Accountability for Atrocities in Amhara
March 16, 2022
ADDIS ABABA- U.S. disclosed that terrorist TPLF must be held accountable for the severe and inhuman atrocities it has been perpetrated in various areas of Amhara state.
In its VOA Editorial on March 09, 2022, the U.S. expressed its grave concern about the reports of atrocities including sexual violence committed by terrorist TPLF in the Amhara, as described in a recent Amnesty International report.
Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and Great Lakes at Amnesty International, Sarah Jackson said the atrocities were repeated incidents of widespread rape, summary killings and looting of hospitals.
“The severe atrocities were perpetrated around Chena and Kobo in late August and early September 2021; shortly after Tigrayan rebels took control of the areas and on July onwards they raped dozens of women and girls,” he noted.
Similarly, Amnesty International reported that the sexual violence was accompanied by shocking levels of brutality, including beatings, death threats, and ethnic slurs. Many of the survivors suffered severe physical and psychological damage, too.
Amnesty International previously documented similar patterns of Tigrayan fighters raped women and girls in Nifas Mewucha,Amhara and received credible reports of rape from other areas of the state.
“In both Kobo and the Chenna areas, residents told Amnesty International that Tigrayan rebels looted homes and shops as well as vandalized public properties, including medical clinics and schools. The looting and damage of medical facilities made it impossible for rape survivors and other residents in need of medical care to obtain treatment locally,” the report added.
Moreover, State Department spokesperson, Ned Price said the continued reports of atrocities have exhibited that the military conflict provoked by terrorist TPLF needs argent step.
He further stated that U.S. continues to urge parties engaged in the violence stop carrying out and ending atrocities, and fostering the unhindered provision of life-saving humanitarian assistance, and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
“We call on all armed actors to renounce and end all human rights abuses and violence against civilians. It remains our firm position that there must be credible investigations into and accountability for atrocities as part of any lasting solution to the crisis,” he underscored.
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 16 MARCH 2022
