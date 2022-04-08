GERD: Symbol of African Socio-economic Integration
wendimagegn — April 8, 2022
Recently, the 11th anniversary of the commencement of the construction of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GRED) was marked. Starting day one Ethiopians and the Ethiopian Diasporas have been coordinating various venues eagerly and supporting the project in finance, public diplomacy and environmental protection to continue until the realization of the historical project that is believed to make a change in the history of Africans. The project which is nearing realization is facilitating the ever growing Ethiopian diplomatic ties with neighboring countries. It is also considered as a symbol to Ethiopian nation, nationalities integrity to realize it.
The project highly stresses joint benefits of each country. It aims at overcoming power shortage among the East African society and enhances mutual socio-economic transformation. Beyond this, the project expedites African integration and turn on the arena’s society to have a commonsense regarding utilizing natural resources in negotiation and peacefully.
In connection with this, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen congratulated Ethiopians on the 11th anniversary of the commencement of the construction of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GRED).
“We commemorate the laying of the foundation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project exactly this day in 2011. It was a historic day that reminds us all about our firm commitment to tame Abay. This is the momentous day when the door was opened for River Abay (Nile), which has been flowing aimlessly for years, to become a real development potential for the country. Although a number of problems have continued challenging Ethiopia, we believe, they will always be crumbled away by our solidarity and sense of brotherhood.”
According to him, Ethiopia has now started generating electricity and many have paid sacrifices to achieve this. To realize this, all Ethiopians here and abroad, the government of Ethiopia and the people who have been participating in the construction of the dam deserve heartfelt appreciation. Since the GERD project is not a closed file, all Ethiopians have to consolidate support to finalize and well scale up the project.
The deputy prime minister also called on fellow Ethiopians to strengthen unity and pass down a strong and prosperous Ethiopia to the next generation.
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is being constructed with the committed support of all Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia as well as the Diasporas and reaching to its realization step. Nowadays the project is igniting the socio-economic developments of the country. Up on its great initiations to interconnect Africa and Africans with power, every African country has supported GERD project realization heartily. Thus, it plays uncountable role in the diplomacy of Africa.
A number of international water and economic experts are also witnessing that GERD is the real symbol of African socio-economic integration. GERD is becoming the key of interconnecting the drainage countries in one upon socio-economic, political, cultural, technological, as well as other entities and in other situations. It plays a significant role in every dimension beyond facilitating as well cementing ties among nations of Africa. Among its roles in the economic sector neighboring countries of Ethiopia are fulfilling their energy demand gap using the power generated from the GERD. It is believed the combined efforts will lead strengthening mutual cooperation, development and ensure the prosperity of Africa especially the East African.
GERD embraces numerous benefits for Ethiopians and Africans such as social, political, economic, entertainment, among others.
Moreover, tourism experts highlighted that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) would become a new potential hope for the country’s reviving tourism and entertainment sector. The project site by itself creates numerous jobs to the area’s residents in the tourism sector. Numerous international and local tourists will be attracted to discover the largest African Dam and visit the wonderful achievement of Ethiopians to accomplish this mega project with their own knowledge and resources.
In order to harness this potential, it is crucial to undertake various tasks on tourist service facilities and expansions around the construction site of the Dam. Availability of competitive services around the project site will be prioritized to the luxurious tourists’ demand.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) repeatedly accentuated that GERD benefits all African brothers and sisters. Ethiopia does not want to harm anyone. The country’s goal is to use the power for its large population that has never seen electricity and alleviate poverty. GERD is also an important area of cooperation in the region since power cooperation has been started between Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Sudan.
In sum, the GERD project is an exemplary project that integrates the region’s society together and leads to sustainable socio-economic development through opening a new chapter of cooperation among riparian countries. GERD should no more become a means of confrontation for Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt. The project’s inauguration is highly expected to change the current situation of the Horn region as well as African by bringing new giant investments to the area. The coming of well acclaimed multinational investors also ignites African technological advancements and wide jobs creations opportunities.
BY TEWODROS KASSA
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 8 APRIL 2022
No comments:
Post a Comment