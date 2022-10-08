China to Play a Constructive Role in Burkina Faso's Stability
The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday said China is willing to join hands with the international community to play a constructive role in realizing Burkina Faso's stability and development.
Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question from CGTN on Burkina Faso's second coup this year, adding that China keeps a close eye on the current situation.
China respects the choices made by people in Burkina Faso, and believes they have the ability to deal with their internal affairs and realize and maintain peace and stability, she said.
A second coup took place in Burkina Faso on September 30. Army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, dissolved the government and the transitional congress, and planned to elect the new transitional president.
Traore on Wednesday said Burkina Faso will respect a transition timeline agreed between his predecessor and West Africa regional bloc Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS), according to Reuters.
(Cover: People rush home after Burkina Faso's army has seized power for the second time in a year in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, October 1, 2022. /CFP)
