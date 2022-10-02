Egypt’s Population Has Reached 104 Million: CAPMAS
Ahram Online
Saturday 1 Oct 2022
The Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced on Saturday that Egypt’s domestic population has reached 104 million.
The population increased by 1 million people over seven months and 11 days, which is an increase of 4,525 people per day, 188.5 per hour, 3.1 per minute, or one every 19 seconds, according to CAPMAS. The country also recorded an average of 1,566 deaths per day over this period.
On 22 February, CAPMAS announced that Egypt’s population had reached 103 million, with the latest increase of 1 million people occurring over seven months and 22 days, during which the average number of deaths per day was 1,858.
Assiut, Sohag, Qena, Minya, and Beni Suef were the governorates with the highest birth rates, CAPMAS revealed on Saturday.
According to official estimates, there were between 10-14 million Egyptians living abroad by January 2022.
