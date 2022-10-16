Ethiopian Commission Underscores Pastoralist Development Growth Significance
October 16, 2022
BY HAILE DEMEKE
ADDIS ABABA—Ethiopian Cooperatives Commission (ECC) said not only is agriculture, which includes pastoralist, vital in speeding up economic changes but it is also instrumental in benefiting the livelihoods of the citizens.
The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopian Cooperatives Commission (ECC) in collaboration with Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Irrigation and Lowlands officially launched the establishment of Ethiopian Pastoralist Development Forum aims at benefiting the pastoralist and the country by unlocking the potential of the sector.
Speaking at the Occasion, Minister of Agriculture, Omar Hussein said that currently the world economy is seriously challenged by different problems ranging from COVID 19 pandemic, conflict, climate change and others and many countries dependent on importing food items have been facing challenges. As to him, leadership coordination, technical support and financial affordability of stakeholders are crucial for bringing desired change.
ECC Commissioner Frealem Shibabaw said, “The pastoralist sector has been facing sever challenges which will both affect the livelihoods of the pastoralist and economy of the country. Accordingly, the commission in collaboration with the concerning stakeholders has held discussions to avoid challenges and benefit both pastoralists and the country.”
As the government is aggressively working in agriculture especially in wheat irrigation system for the sector has an abundant potential to drive the economy, meaningful change will be brought about, she added.
Minister of Irrigation and Lowlands, Aisha Mohammed said that due to lack of necessary support and low attention given to the pastoral sector, the sector is not contributing what is expected of it. Following the homegrown economic reform, the sector has given due attention in order to exploit the potential of the pastoralist sector and contribute its part to the development of the country, she stated. Even if the sector is given attention, still much effort remains to fully exploit its potential, she noted.
Advisor at ECC Shimekit Maru said that the forum focuses on four main areas: livestock development, financial service, improve policy and legal framework development, and institutional, human resource and system development. Government organizations, donors, NGOs, private sectors, cooperatives were among the partners of the forum, he indicated.
It was stated that the Livestock subsector contributes about 40 % of the agricultural GDP and generates approximately 20 % of the national GDP which is very low. Ethiopia’s international market is less than 1 % of the global meat trade. The sector is expected to generate over 270 million birr in 2028. Feed shortage, insufficient genetic improvement, poor animal health service, Illegal trade, and others were among the problems facing the sector. Strengthening regulatory services, revising and improving legal and policy issues and others were discussed as solutions, he stated.
The Ethiopian Herald October 16/2022
