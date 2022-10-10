Explosions Rock Major Ukrainian Cities, Critical Infrastructure Damaged
The Russian leader Vladimir Putin confirmed that a massive strike was carried out on Ukrainian energy, communications and military infrastructure
MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. A series of major explosions occurred in Kiev and a number of other regions of Ukraine, including Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Ivano-Frankovsk and Kharkov regions, on Monday morning.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky declared a threat to energy infrastructure across the entire country.
Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in Kiev. There are casualties caused by explosions. The power and water supply have been disrupted in several regions, including Poltava and Lvov regions. All Ukrainian schools were switched to remote learning until the end of this week. Meanwhile, the Kiev Metro and train service in Ukraine has been restored.
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that a massive strike was carried out on Ukrainian energy, communications and military infrastructure, and warned Kiev that, if Ukrainian authorities attempt to continue carrying out terror attacks on Russian territory, responses will be brutal.
Explosions in Kiev
- A series of explosions were heard in downtown Kiev starting at 08:20 (local time), according to eyewitnesses.
- Central streets were blocked off by law enforcement. Objects in downtown Kiev were damaged, rescuers are working at the scene.
- According to the Kiev Region administration head, explosions were heard at critical infrastructure sites in three districts of the region. The region is experiencing power surges. The authorities warn about the possible disruption of communications, power and water supply.
- A building, where the office of Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov is located, was damaged.
- Operation of all Kiev metro lines has been restored already.
Explosions in other regions
- Explosions were also heard in Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Ivano-Frankovsk, Kirovograd, Sumy and other regions.
- According to Zelensky, there is currently a threat to energy facilities across the entire country. "Kiev and Khmelnitsky Regions, Lvov and Dnepr, Vinnitsa, Ivano-Frankovsk Region, Zaporozhye, Sumy Region, Kharkov Region, Zhitomir Region, Kirovograd Region, the South," Zelensky listed, adding that there could be temporary blackouts.
Damage and destruction
- According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, a total of 11 important infrastructure facilities were damaged in 8 regions and in Kiev, some regions were left without power.
- In particular, damage was sustained by energy infrastructure facilities in Lvov, Sumy and Zhitomir Regions. In the latter, some consumers have been switched to reserve power sources.
- In addition, explosions were heard on critical infrastructure objects in the Ivano-Frankovsk Region. A missile landed near the Burshtyn thermal power plant.
- Power and water supply have been disrupted in the Poltava Region and in several districts of Kharkov, in Khmelnitsky and Sumy regions. Temporary power outages are possible in the Cherkassy Region.
- In Lvov, the hot water supply is cut off after city heat and power stations were shut down after an explosion on a critical infrastructure object. The city was left without power.
- Power was also cut off across a part of the Chernigov Region in northern Ukraine.
- Odessa Region authorities warned about possible blackouts.
- The railway power grid in Western Ukraine is damaged, according to Ukrainian Railways. Meanwhile, train service in Ukraine is being restored. Trains arrive with some delay.
- The visa department building of the German consulate general in Kiev was damaged, according to German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner. The department has not been operational for several months.
Killed and injured
- Several people were killed or injured by explosions in Kiev, according to Svetlana Vodolaga, spokeswoman of the Ukrainian State Service for Emergency Situations.
Current situation
- Zelensky declared an air raid warning across the entire country, saying that energy infrastructure facilities were being targeted. The warning was later canceled in all regions of Ukraine.
- The authorities urge people to stay in shelters.
- All schools were switched to remote learning until the end of this week. In Kiev, remote classes were canceled as well.
- Utilities have already begun working to restore damaged infrastructure.
- All Ukrainian train terminals are operating as usual. The blast wave damaged windows in the central Kiev train terminal. According to Ukrainian Railways, where passengers were sheltered.
- Metro operation has been suspended in Kharkov. According to the media, ground transport is not working as well.
Russia’s statements
- According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a strike with precision long-range ground-, naval-and air-based weapons was carried out on Ukrainian energy, communications and military infrastructure objects, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defense and under the plan provided by the General Staff. According to Putin, Kiev "by its actions has actually put itself on the same footing as international terrorist organizations. "It is simply no longer possible to leave crimes of this kind unanswered," he said. Putin warned that, if Kiev continues to carry out terror attacks on the Russian territory, responses "will be brutal and will correspond in scale to the level of threats created for the Russia Federation."
- The strike has achieved its goal, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said, adding that all designated targets were damaged.
International reaction
- The US embassy in Kiev urged all US citizens present on Ukrainian territory to leave the country as soon as it becomes safe to. Meanwhile, the French Foreign Ministry urged French citizens in Ukraine to stay in their homes.
- EU High Representative Josep Borrell condemned the attacks on Kiev, adding that the EU will send additional military aid to Ukraine.
- A G7 emergency meeting will convene, Zelensky said after a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelensky said he will deliver an address at the meeting.
- Scholz assured Zelensky of solidarity from Germany and other G7 states. Germany will do everything in order to mobilize additional aid to Ukraine - first and foremost, for the restoration of damaged infrastructure objects, German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said. The German government condemned the Russian "missile strikes" on Ukrainian cities, Hebestreit said.
- Zelensky also had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing the need for strong European and international reaction to the situation. Macron stated his readiness to increase military aid to Ukraine, AFP reported.
- Zelensky also had emergency consultations with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
- The Italian Foreign Ministry condemned the missile strikes on Ukraine and reaffirmed its support to Kiev. The Canadian Foreign Ministry made a similar statement.
Kadyrov says he is satisfied with special military operation 100%
"Run, Zelensky, run without looking back at the West," the head of Chechnya added
Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov Yelena Afonina/TASS
GROZNY, October 10. /TASS/. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has said that he is now absolutely satisfied with the conduct of the special operation.
"Now I am one hundred percent satisfied with the way the special military operation is being conducted," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.
"We warned you, Zelensky, that Russia has not really started yet. Stop complaining like a scum. You better run away, before you get hit. Run. Run, Zelensky, run without looking back at the West," Kadyrov added.
UAE president to travel to Russia to seek political solution for crisis in Ukraine
United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is set to travel to Russia on October 11
CAIRO, October 10. /TASS/. United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is set to travel to Russia on October 11 in an effort to seek effective political solutions for the crisis in Ukraine, the UAE Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Russia tomorrow will take place as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to achieve security and stability in the region and the world, as well as to strengthen fruitful and constructive cooperation with the countries <... > and engage with all parties involved in the crisis in Ukraine to achieve effective political solutions," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Foreign Ministry says US calls for peace talks on Ukraine are hypocritical
The spokeswoman said Russia would achieve its goals. She also said Russia is open for diplomacy and the conditions are well-known
MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday said US false calls for peace in Ukraine are based on nothing else but hypocrisy and attempts to inflict ‘strategic defeat’ to Russia.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the statement in response to comments by National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.
According to Zakharova, the administration of US President Joe Biden continues to send contradictory signals, where speculation about the "Russian nuclear threat" is mixed with assurances that the US is interested in a prompt settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means. In this regard, Zakharova cited Kirby's statement in an interview with ABC that the US would like a prompt settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by diplomatic means. At the same time, Kirby asserted that Russia was preventing the start of negotiations and doesn’t show any signals that it’s ready for that.
"The representative of the National Security Council, who refused, by the way, to comment on the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, in an interview with one of the leading American TV channels said that ‘the beginning of peace negotiations’ is hindered by Russia. Such rhetoric is voiced in the context of large-scale arms supplies to the pro-Nazi Ukrainian regime, which Washington doesn’t seem to think of stopping, despite the antics of its unhinged client in Kiev," the diplomat said.
"Nothing but hypocrisy and a poorly disguised attempt to fight further to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us is behind these false calls for peace," Zakharova said.
The spokeswoman said Russia would achieve its goals. She also said Russia is open for diplomacy and the conditions are well-known.
"The longer Washington encourages Kiev's belligerence, not hindering, but encouraging terrorist attacks by Ukrainian saboteurs, the more problematic it will be to find diplomatic ways to resolve the situation," Zakharova said.
