Firing Drills of KPA Artillery and Air Force Units Guided
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the WPK, guided the military drills on the spot.
Members of the Party Central Military Commission watched the drills.
There took place a joint strike drill of the long-range artillery sub-units on the western front and the flying corps in the western part of the country of the KPA on October 6.
According to the drill plan, the flying corps discharged the missions of striking an islet, which was simulated as the enemy's military base, with air-to-surface medium-range guided bombs and cruise missiles, and the missions of close raids and bombing flights. And then the long-range artillery sub-units on the front struck the islet in due order.
Through the drill, the artillerymen’s and combat pilots' preparedness for taking part in operation and their combat abilities were strictly inspected without prior notice. As a result, the accuracy of the state of preparedness for operation to cope with an emergency and the high actual war capacity were clearly proved.
Now that the combined forces' naval forces, including an aircraft carrier of the US Navy redeployed in the East Sea of Korea on October 8, were staging the naval combined manoeuvres, the KPA Air Force carried out a large-scale combined air-strike drill during which more than 150 fighter planes of different missions took off simultaneously for the first time in history.
The aim of the drill was to evaluate the abilities of combat pilots of all the air divisions and regiments to strike ground targets and wage an air battle. The aim was also to reconfirm the scale, procedure, ways and tactics of air strikes against various operational targets, to become skilful in air command and to improve every unit's ability of discharging a combined operation. Through the test-firing of new-type air weapon systems, their reliability was proved.
That evening, long-range artillery sub-units in the eastern sector of the front waged a large-scale intensive drill of striking a target assumed to be the enemy's operational airfield, and the ability of rapid counteraction in the chosen battle situation, military power and combat efficiency of weapon systems were reconfirmed.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un highly praised the reliable artillerymen and combat pilots for fully displaying the excellent actual war capacity they steadily improved in the days of enhancing the combat power and bravery and patriotism peculiar to the KPA, and he was satisfied with the fact that they are fully prepared ideologically, morally, militarily and technologically so that they can positively and properly cope with a sudden actual war.
Noting that in the steadily-deteriorating military situation in the vicinity of our state, the more rapid and proper preparedness for war and the improved military counteraction ability present themselves before our revolution as an essential demand, he underlined the need for all the service personnel to be more fully ready for action in a high alert posture at all times.
Calling on all the service personnel to more firmly arm themselves with the thoroughgoing view of principal enemy and the Juche-oriented view of war and to defend as firm as a rock the frontline of the country and its sovereignty with matchless military strength, he had a significant photo session with the soldiers who participated in the drills.
All the service personnel are making solemn resolution to perfectly implement the Party's military policy by successfully discharging any combat mission with redoubled efforts to strengthen the combat strength, mindful of the sacred mission of defending the country, in the touch-and-go situation.
KCNA
2022-10-10
