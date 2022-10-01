Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Teen in Occupied West Bank After Alleged Firebomb
Saturday, 01 October 2022 7:12 PM
The undated photo shows 18-year-old Palestinian teenager Fayez Khaled Damdum, who was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on October 1, 2020. (Photo by Wafa news agency)
Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank after an alleged firebomb attack on the regime's troops.
According to a brief statement by the Health Ministry on Saturday, Fayez Khaled Damdum, 18, was killed on the spot by Israeli occupation forces who shot him with live bullets in the neck in the town of Eizariya in the occupied West Bank.
Palestine's official Wafa news agency quoted witnesses as saying that Israeli soldiers opened gunfire at the young man while he was driving a motorbike in the town.
The shooting marked the latest violence in what has become the deadliest year in the West Bank since 2015.
Amateur video shared on social media showed a group of masked youths gathered in front of the Israeli regime’s separation wall and chanting slogans as they forced their way through a gate.
The Israeli regime began building the separation wall, known by Palestinians as the “Apartheid Wall,” in 2002, claiming the barrier would ward off “attacks.”
Israel has opened a road in the West Bank that divides Palestinian and Israeli traffic with a wall.
Two years later, the International Court of Justice ruled that the wall violated the international law because it heavily restricted the Palestinians’ movement across the occupied territories, and led to the destruction and confiscation of their lands and property.
Saturday's killing came as Israel’s deadly violence in the occupied Palestinian territories shows no sign of abating.
Four Palestinians have been killed and dozens of others injured after Israeli forces carried out a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli forces on Wednesday killed four Palestinians and injured more than 40 others in a raid on the city of Jenin, north of the West Bank.
