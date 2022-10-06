Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza Charged with State Treason Against Russia
It is reported that the Russian Federal Security Service investigators think that for a long time Kara-Murza has been cooperating with one of the NATO countries
Vladimir Kara-Murza Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Journalist and public figure Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent), accused of discrediting the Russian armed forces, has been charged with high treason, the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Thursday.
"On Thursday, in the presence of his lawyers, Kara-Murza was charged under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code: High Treason," the agency's source said.
According to him, the Russian Federal Security Service investigators think that for a long time Kara-Murza "has been cooperating with one of the NATO countries." The source did not provide any other details.
According to the new wording of the Criminal Code, Article 275 provides for criminal responsibility for divulging information constituting a state secret to a foreign state, turning to the side of the enemy or providing financial, material and technical, consulting or other assistance to a foreign state which is directed against the security of the Russian Federation. The article provides for up to 20 years in prison.
Earlier, Moscow’s Basmanny court arrested Kara-Murza on charges of public dissemination of deliberately misleading information under the guise of credible reports on the use of the Russian Federation Armed Forces. The Investigative Committee believes that the journalist, during his speech in the Arizona State House of Representatives (lower house of the Arizona Legislature), groundlessly accused the Russian army of using prohibited means and methods of warfare in its special military operation in Ukraine.
