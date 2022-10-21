Kagame to RPF Cadres: Unconventional Methods Got Rwanda Far, Uphold Them
President Paul Kagame, the RPF Inkotanyi Chairman, addresses over 2,000 RPF members at the RPF Bureau Politique Meeting at Intare Conference Arena on October 21. Courtesy
Friday, October 21, 2022
President Paul Kagame on Friday, October 21, urged senior cadres of the ruling RPF-Inkotanyi to apply unconventional means that yield quick and sustainable results.
Kagame, who is the party chairman, was addressing delegates who attended the RPF Bureau Politique meeting held at headquarters in Rusororo.
The two-day meeting brought together over 2000 delegates from across the country.
“We chose to work in an unconventional way to get where we want to be as a country. We don't do things the way they are done elsewhere. These unconventional methods got us here and they will take us far,” he said.
Among the unconventional methods, the Party Chairman referred to Rwanda’s approach towards managing the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that this is how the country will soon be able to locally manufacture vaccines against the virus.
He however added that applying unconventional methods doesn’t mean giving up on the conventional means of running state affairs.
“But we can’t afford to be captive of the conventional methods. Being dynamic and having unique approaches to situations is what we are required of," he said.
Among the participants included representatives from other political parties in the country, the business community, civil society and the youth among others.
“We invite them because we all share common interests of serving the nation and wishing it the best despite having different approaches to achieving it,” he said of other political parties.
Meanwhile, Kagame cautioned cadres who use their authority to acquire undue services saying that Rwanda is way past that period where people used power to acquire services and that the country has bigger issues to deal with.
He also called out the negative solidarity among where some adamantly look aside when their colleagues make mistakes saying that conspiracy in silence amounts to the same offense.
