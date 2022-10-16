Sunday, October 16, 2022

Minister Gwede Mantashe Delivers a Keynote Address at the 2022 Africa Energy Week, 18 Oct

16 Oct 2022

Minister Mantashe to address the Africa Energy Week

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) will deliver a keynote address at the 2022 Africa Energy Week set to take place from 18 to 21 October at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. 

Convened under the theme: “Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,” the four-day conference brings 

together African energy leaders, global investors, and executives from across the public and private sectors to robustly engage on the future of the African energy industry.

Accredited members of the media are invited to cover the Minister’s address as  per the details below:

Date: Tuesday 18 October 2022

Time: 09h00

Venue: The Lookout, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town 

To RSVP, contact

Ernest Mulibana – Ernest.Mulibana@dmre.gov.za / 082 263 7372 

For media enquiries: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

