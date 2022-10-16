Minister Gwede Mantashe Delivers a Keynote Address at the 2022 Africa Energy Week, 18 Oct
16 Oct 2022
Minister Mantashe to address the Africa Energy Week
The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) will deliver a keynote address at the 2022 Africa Energy Week set to take place from 18 to 21 October at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.
Convened under the theme: “Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,” the four-day conference brings
together African energy leaders, global investors, and executives from across the public and private sectors to robustly engage on the future of the African energy industry.
Accredited members of the media are invited to cover the Minister’s address as per the details below:
Date: Tuesday 18 October 2022
Time: 09h00
Venue: The Lookout, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
