Pan-Africanism Bonds Ethiopia-Ghana Strong Ties: Minister
October 9, 2022
ADDIS ABABA (FBC) – Ethiopia and Ghana have had a strong friendship since the establishment of the African Union, Minister of Mines and Petroleum – Eng. Takele Uma said.
The Minister of Mines was the guest of honor at the Ethio-Ghana Fraternity Night organized by the Embassy of Ghana in Ethiopia.
In his remarks, Minister Takele Uma pointed out that the Pan-Africanism spirit that enabled Ethiopia and Ghana establish the African Union has further strengthened the bilateral relationship and made it possible to work closely and jointly on African issues.
Mrs. Amma A. Twum-Amoah, Ambassador of Ghana in Ethiopia, said that the two countries have made a significant contribution to the independence of African countries and the strengthening of the African Union.
Ghana, like Ethiopia, is known to possess natural mineral wealth, the ambassador said, adding that it is achieving strong results in terms of health system, economic growth and human development.
Aklilu Taddese, Head of Youth Affairs of Center for Democracy Building at the Office of the Prime Minister, and Secretary of the National Committee, said that the early leaders of Ethiopia, Emperor Haile-Selassie and Ghana’s President Kwame Nkrumah, played a leading role in the realization of Pan-Africanism and the establishment of the African institutions.
He said that the historical and political relationship between Ethiopia and Ghana has achieved victory in the anti-colonialism movement and the issues of African fraternity.
The Ethiopian Herald 9 October 2022
