Participants in Commemoration of 75th Founding Anniversary of Revolutionary Schools Vow Loyalty
The participants in the commemoration of the 75th founding anniversary of Mangyongdae Revolutionary School and Kang Pan Sok Revolutionary School held a meeting to adopt a letter of pledge to the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un at Mangyongdae Revolutionary School October 15.
It was attended by senior officials of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the government who graduated from the revolutionary schools, officials, teaching staff, students and graduates of the revolutionary schools.
The letter of pledge was read out at the meeting.
The letter stressed that the period of commemoration events was a meaningful occasion through which the sons and daughters of revolutionary martyrs keenly felt once again how they are cherished in the mind of Marshal Kim Jong Un and how they should live to repay his precious trust in them.
It expressed the unshakable will of the participants to become the kernel of the hardcore and the red, hardcore elements who take the lead in faithfully supporting the Party’s leadership and gird themselves to discharge their mission as the reliable successor to and reserve force of the Juche revolution.
It also reflected the resolve of the participants to prepare themselves to be strong in idea and faith who trust in and follow Marshal Kim Jong Un alone, bearing deep in their mind that the fundamental of the dynamic force for advancing the Korean revolution and making a leap forward is the soul of Mangyongdae and the revolutionary spirit of Paektu.
The letter was adopted amid the intense expression of revolutionary faith and high spirits of all the participants who were determined to powerfully accelerate the cause of Korean-style socialism at the forefront of the revolutionary ranks as befits the sons and daughters of revolutionary martyrs.
2022-10-16
