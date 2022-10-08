Promoting Pan-Africanism Values Through Technology
October 7, 2022
BY MENGESTEAB TESHOME
With more than 60 percent of its population under the age of 25, sub-Saharan Africa will be the world’s youngest region by 2030; it will be home to more than one-quarter of the world’s under-25 population.
Though Africa’s real potential lies in its youth who are brimming with ideas and ready to embrace the coming technical revolution, the human development effort to tap it is creepy. As Africa’s youth population is rapidly growing and expected to double to over 830 million by 2050 there are still a number of barriers than before that bars especially in educating the youth with the technology disciplines.
Many hold that if the young population is the best-educated and globally connected the continent has ever entered the world of work; the region could step to an unmatched demographic advantage. It is high time to devise a strategy to properly harnessing and arming with progressive and Pan-Africanism values.
In an effort to change the business as usual approach and to promote the Pan-African vision, a platform is organized here in Addis Ababa, where the Prime Minister and other senior officials are expected to meet youth from 54 African countries this month.
Sources from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, indicated that Africans should strengthen Pan-African cooperation to resist external interference in their internal affairs by subscribing to the Pan-African initiative of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in order to chart and implement their own vision themselves.
Strengthening Pan-Africanism and bringing African youth for common good and bringing the continent out of darkness is not an option. Speaking at the Ethio- South Africa Fraternity Night that was held in Addis Ababa recently, Fisseha Shawel, African Affairs Director- General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that strengthening Pan-Africanism and bringing together the youth population of the continent is the priority policy of Ethiopia for complete liberation and independence of Africa. According to him, retired African leaders and the current generation has the responsibility in shaping and sharing best experiences to the new generation.
“The ideas of our forefathers and experience will be shared, through interactive fashion and discussion on our weaknesses and strengths, as well as opportunities.” Fisseha also noted that Ethiopia is keen to work on Pan-African vision and the continent’s youth solidarity with South Africa. It will be an imperative role to translate this into a reality. Ethiopia`s unwavering commitment to the principles of Pan-Africanism and understanding of each other’s ambition in the continent has a vital role in sustaining Pan-Africanism.
South African Mission Deputy Head, Matheko Ursula, on her part said, ties that exist between Ethiopia and South Africa is the strongest since former President Nelson Mandela received support from Ethiopia in his struggle against apartheid system of racial segregation. According to her, this strong cooperation is still intact this time where the economic diplomacy between Ethiopia and South Africa is positive. The two countries are now exploring close cooperation in sectors that include agriculture, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, and leather. South Africa will also work together with Ethiopia on Pan- Africanism and continental issues, the deputy mission head said.
Since Ethiopia believes in strong Pan- Africanism it will consolidate its cooperation with South Africa to see a stable and secure continent. “This continent has a very bright future. So strengthening this pact of Pan- Africanism and a prosperous Africa, which is yet not to come; we all have a very important role to play in this.”
Ethiopia is a country that plays a key role towards Pan-Africanism; it still has a responsibility for this generation towards opening the youth. This generation may not expect to fight colonization or color segregation or may fight because of political ideology differences. As a generation where technology is taking the lead in all political, economic and social Affairs, the youth should take all technological advantages to create a better Africa and emancipate itself from poverty, ignorance and unemployment.
As it was recently noted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, while inaugurating the Science Museum, “As we launch a technology exhibition and open the first Pan-African Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference, all are essential for networking, learning and co-creating across the continent, as we strive to empower Africa through digital transformation.”
Starting from the time it came into existence Pan- Africanism had been expressing itself through different means and inspiring African youth to struggle for better Africa. This is a time where technology and Artificial Intelligence have taken the lead. For this reason, using the Pan African spirit as springboard Africa should exert its energy and invest its capital to produce a skilled and technologically equipped generation.
