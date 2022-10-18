Putin to Hold Security Council Meeting on Wednesday — Kremlin
It is emphasized that the last meeting of an expanded Security Council was held in May
MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a virtual meeting of the Russian Security Council on Wednesday, October 19, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"It’s planned to consider issues related to the neutralization of threats to national security in the migration area and the regulation of migration processes in the interests of the socio-economic development of the country and socio-political stability," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev is set to deliver a report, the Kremlin said. In August, he said that members of the commission on improving the government’s migration policy had been preparing for such a meeting for more than six months and done a lot of work.
World experiences a pivotal era, this period will take a long time, Lavrov says
Russian foreign policy concept requires concentration of efforts on ensuring safe, most favorable conditions for country’s economic development, Russian Foreign Minister said
MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The world is experiencing a pivotal era, which will take a long time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking before college graduates admitted to diplomatic service.
"Our foreign policy concept requires concentration of efforts on ensuring safe, most favorable conditions for Russia’s economic development, increase of people’s welfare, protection of compatriots and businesses abroad. We experience, without exaggeration, a pivotal moment, or, rather, a pivotal era, and it will be a lengthy period. In these circumstances, it is important to defend not only the economic and social interests of the country and the people, but also the sense of national pride, honor and protection of historic heritage," he said.
Lavrov noted that, in modern circumstances, diplomats must not only improve their professionalism and perfect their skills and erudition, but also have a civic position.
"Russian Foreign Ministry employees have also been known for their patriotism and their sense of pride for the country. This is not just a figure of speech, it’s a statement of a fact," the Foreign Minister said.
