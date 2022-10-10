Russia to Achieve All Objectives of Its Special Operation in Ukraine – Russia’s UN Envoy
Vasily Nebenzya also noted that he did not have details about the strike on the objects of military administration, energy and communications of Ukraine
UN, October 11. /TASS/. All previously set objectives of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine will be achieved, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told journalists.
"We are implementing all of the set tasks of the special military operation and its objectives will be achieved eventually," Nebenzya said in a response to a question regarding developments of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
Russia’s UN envoy also said he was unable to provide details about the delivered strikes on Monday against military command, energy and communications facilities in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an urgent Security Council meeting on Monday that a massive strike had been inflicted on Ukrainian energy, military command and communications facilities and warned Kiev that if Ukraine tried to continue terrorist attacks in Russia, they would be met with a tough response.
"All I know is that the strikes were delivered," Nebenzya said. "I also know that the Russian side had warned the Ukrainians for many days and weeks giving them time to refrain from their acts of sabotage."
"However, they carried out an act of sabotage last Saturday at the Crimean Bridge, which is an extremely important civilian infrastructure for Russia," Russia’s UN envoy added.
On the morning of October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge, collapsing two eastbound parts of its road section and subsequently setting ablaze a train of fuel tanks on a separate, adjacent rail portion of the bridge. As a result of the blast, three people were killed. A government commission chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin was set up after the incident. Rail traffic has been restored on the bridge, which was also partly reopened for buses and automobiles.
Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine
The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. At that time, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the worst wave of bombardments by the Ukrainian military, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.
On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republic in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.
Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republic for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.
The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.
Russia’s UN envoy castigates situation in General Assembly on referendums resolution
Russia wanted the UN General Assembly to consider a possible secret ballot vote on the US resolution condemning referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions
UN, October 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has castigated the situation regarding the special session of the United Nation’s General Assembly on Ukraine.
"My reaction is that it was an outrageous manipulation on behalf of the General Assembly that I have never seen during my tenure here," Nebenzya told journalists.
Russia wanted the UN General Assembly to consider a possible secret ballot vote on the US resolution condemning referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. However, before the debates started Albania, in breach of the procedural norms, initiated a proposal regarding an open vote on the resolution and the General Assembly accepted it.
Nebenzya also told journalists he believed that UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi employed a policy of double standards in regard to the resolution at the issue.
"It was an obvious manifestation of double standards and it is detrimental to the integrity of the chairmanship," the Russian diplomat added.
The UN General Assembly decided on Monday against Russia’s proposal on a secret ballot vote regarding the referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. Fourteen countries voted in favor of Russia’s proposal, 100 voted against and 38 abstained.
From September 23 to September 27, the DPR and the LPR as well as the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions held referendums where the majority of voters opted to join Russia.
On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the four regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia.
On October 5, President Putin signed laws on ratifying the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) as well as of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions to Russia following a granted approval from both houses of the Russian parliament - the State Duma and the Federation Council.
US proves its status of Ukraine conflict participant offering Kiev more weapons – Antonov
The Russian Ambassador to Washington commented on the US statement about its readiness to provide Ukraine with "additional supplies of military products, including the latest models"
WASHINGTON, October 11. /TASS/. Washington’s recently announced statements about its readiness to provide Ukraine with ‘additional supplies of military products, including the latest models’ prove that the United States is a part to the conflict, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov stated.
"… we perceive the statements by the US leadership about their intention to support [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky with additional supplies of military products, including the latest models, as another proof that Washington has secured its own status as a participant of the conflict," Antonov stated.
