Russian Aircraft, Missile Troops Hit Over 220 Ukrainian Targets in Past Day
Aircraft and troops hit the firing positions of 54 artillery units, as well as troops and military equipment in 174 areas
MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s aircraft, missile and artillery units hit over 220 targets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashekov told reporters on Saturday.
"Tactical and army aircraft, as well as missile and artillery troops, hit the firing positions of 54 artillery units, as well as troops and military equipment in 174 areas," he specified.
According to Konashenkov, four ammunition depots were destroyed near the Grigorovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Novaya Kamenka in the Kherson region and the city of Nikolayev. A Ukrainian military communications center was destroyed in the Kharkov Region.
Russian forces eliminate over 100 Ukrainian troops trying to advance near Kupyansk
According to the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Armed Forces have successfully repelled all the Ukrainian attacks
MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost more than 100 troops in an attempt to advance in the Kupyansk direction, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.
"In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy’s two reinforced battalions attempted an offensive towards Pershotravnevoye and Yagodnoye in the Kharkov region," Konashenkov said.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, the Russian Armed Forces have successfully repelled all the Ukrainian attacks.
"More than 100 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles and two cars were taken out," he said, adding that as a result of massive strikes on the advancing enemy reserves near Petropavloka, Kharkov region, more than 110 troops of the Ukrainian armed forces’ 14th mechanized brigade and the 19th battalion of the territorial defense had been eliminated.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 316 aircraft, 158 helicopters, 2,176 unmanned aerial vehicles, 379 surface-to-air missile systems, 5,494 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 866 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 3,457 field artillery guns and mortars, and 6,395 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the special military operation was launched.
General Surovikin appointed to command forces involved in special military operation
MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu appointed Army General Sergey Surovikin to command the joint group of forces involved in a special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashekov told reporters on Saturday.
"Army General Sergey Surovikin has been appointed to command the joint group of forces in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine based on the Russian defense minister’s decision," he said.
Surovikin earlier served as Commander of Russia’s Eastern Military District and led Russian troops in Syria.
