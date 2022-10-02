Shoukry in Congo to Attend PRECOP27 Conference
MENA, Ahram Online
Sunday 2 Oct 2022
Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister and president-designate of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), headed on Sunday to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to attend the first preparatory meeting for the conference (PRECOP27).
The meeting is part of painstaking efforts exerted by Egypt ahead of the global climate conference, which will be held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh 6-18 November, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid.
The meeting is set to focus on the main issues that will be tackled during COP27, including efforts to reduce carbon emissions, climate change adaptation, climate finance and the adverse impacts of climate change, added the spokesman.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Shoukry is scheduled to attend the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), according to the spokesman.
The top Egyptian diplomat will also hold bilateral meetings with a host of ministers and envoys concerned with the climate issue.
Shoukry is also scheduled to meet with a number of Congolese officials to discuss relations between the two countries.
Over the past two months, Egypt held five regional roundtables in its role as president of COP27 to catalyse investments in different climate sectors.
Hopes will be pinned during COP27 on turning climate-related pledges into action to help facilitate the move to green energy in order to reduce harmful gas emissions and adapt to climate change as per the Paris Agreement.
Egypt is set to announce a set of presidential initiatives in the spheres of food, water and energy during COP27.
On Thursday, the Egyptian presidency of COP27 urged countries to “put aside political differences” over the Russia-Ukraine war and collaborate to move forward on climate action.
