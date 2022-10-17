Sudan to Improve Bilateral Relations with Kenya: Agar
Malik Agar, a member of Sudan's Sovereign Council (File photo)
September 15, 2022 (JUBA) – Sudan is seeking to improve its bilateral ties with Kenya to enhance mutual cooperation and preserve regional peace and stability, a top official said.
Malik Agar, a member of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday that both nations have been working together to promote regional peace and security.
The official, who represented Sudan at Tuesday’s inauguration of Kenya’s newly-elected leader, said Khartoum would cooperate with Kenya in various aspects of mutual interest.
“I went to Kenya on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, to represent Sudan in the inauguration of their leader, the new president, His Excellency Dr. William Ruto. Gen Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan was supposed to attend the inauguration, but the leadership decided I attend on behalf of Sudan and the people of Sudan because the chairman had other commitments and the presence of Sudan was important,” Agar explained.
He added, “So, I was nominated to go and attend the inauguration which went well. Sudan was fully represented and the Kenyan leadership and friends of Sudan appreciated and accorded us a warm reception and treatment”.
The opposition politician described as “mutual” relations between Sudan and Kenya.
“Sudan and Kenya maintain ties in various areas, primarily in the security sector but this is going to evolve and our relations with Kenya which are currently bilateral can also be upgraded to strategic relations if we work together within the framework of regional integration to promote peace, stability”, stressed Agar.
“We can elevate our relations to a strategic level through trade and diplomatic cooperation in various areas of mutual cooperation while enhancing trust and playing a role in the regional matters”, he added.
Sudan is the current chair of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). Other members are Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda.
By virtue of its geographical location in the East and Horn of Africa, Sudan is viewed as one of the countries playing a strategic role as an ally of western countries in the fight against terrorism, containing the spread of radical Islam and human trafficking.
