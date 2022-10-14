UN Passes Anti-Russia Resolution on Plebiscites in Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions
The draft resolution was supported by 143 votes
UNITED NATIONS, October 12. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly approved on Wednesday an anti-Russian resolution on the referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, as well as on the situation in Ukraine, a TASS correspondent reported.
The draft resolution was supported by 143 votes, five voted against and 35 more countries abstained.
Additionally, the resolution calls for the Ukraine conflict to be resolved through negotiations.
Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, and Syria voted against it. China, India, and South Africa abstained, while Brazil backed the resolution. Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also abstained. Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, supported the resolution, as did Ukraine.
A UN GA resolution needs to secure at least two-thirds of the votes to pass.
