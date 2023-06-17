Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Was Featured on "By Any Means Necessary" Satellite Radio Program Discussing the Security Situation in Senegal on Fri., June 16, 2023
Listen to this broadcast aired from Washington, D.C. over Sputnik Radio where during the second segment, Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, provides analysis on the recent unrest in the West African state of Senegal.
To hear this broadcast, go to the following website: DOJ Report on Minneapolis Police Reveals More of the Same (sputnikglobe.com)
According to the description from the website: "In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire, to discuss recent protests in Senegal over the jailing of opposition figure Ousmane Sonko and in response to rumors that President Macky Sall may attempt to serve an illegal third term, the influence of neocolonial powers, namely the US and France, in this crisis, and how African nations are maneuvering in this growing trend to multipolarity."
