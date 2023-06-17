Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. June 11, 2023
Listen to the Sun. June 11, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast for this program just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/11 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode continues our focus on Black Music Month. The program will feature our regular PANW report with dispatches on the resumption of fighting between the two military structures in the Republic of Sudan after a 24-hour truce; valuable documents have been damaged and lost in Senegal in the aftermath of unrest; Tunisia is to receive additional assistance in dealing with the migrant crisis; and Honduras has established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China under the new progressive government.
In the second and third hours we will examine the history of African American music with the Blues legends B.B. King and Muddy Waters.
