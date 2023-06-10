DSS Backtracks, Confirms Emefiele’s Detention
The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally confirmed that Godwin Emefiele, suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is in its custody.…
By Daily Trust
Sat, 10 Jun 2023 14:38:30 WAT
The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally confirmed that Godwin Emefiele, suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is in its custody.
Daily Trust had reported how Emefiele was picked up by the secret police after he was removed from the top job.
But the agency had tweeted that the top bank chief was not in its custody, attracting mixed reactions.
However, in a statement on Saturday, Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the agency, confirmed that Emefiele is in custody.
“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.”
“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”
Credible sources around the presidency and the intelligence community said Emefiele was suspended because of many reasons, among them his recent role in naira swap and cashless policy that mopped up the entire money in circulation in the country, which nearly truncated the conduct of the 2023 general elections.
Tinubu had, at the height of electioneering, said the naira policy was targeted at him, insisting that he would certainly win the election despite sabotage from official quarters.
Neither the suspended CBN governor nor official spokesman of the apex bank, Isa Abdulmumin, could be reached for comment.
Recall that Emefiele had at various times denied wrong doing, insisting he was discharging his responsibilities as provided by the law.
Some of our sources said Emefiele ought to have been suspended long before the exit of former President Muhammadu Buhari, but he was not.
The sources said they were all appalled by the ‘I-don’t-care-attitude of Buhari’ to all the facts, figures and incontrovertible indicting documents presented to him by various agencies over financial malfeasance of the suspended CBN governor.
It was learnt that the DSS, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and many financial regulatory agencies, both at home and abroad, have issues to grind with the embattled Emefiele.
The announcement of his suspension was contained in a statement released on Friday night by Willie Bassey, the Director of Information, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.
The statement noted that this was sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.
No comments:
Post a Comment