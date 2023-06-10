VIDEO: Security Operatives Surround Emefiele As He Boards Aircraft
A video of security operatives surrounding suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at an unnamed airport is currently trending on social media.
Watch this TVC report on this developing story: (247) BREAKING: DSS Confirms Arrest Of Godwin Emefiele - YouTube
By Daily Trust
Sat, 10 Jun 2023 15:07:43 WAT
In the video, the longest serving CBN governor in history was seen dressed in a native attire and a matching cap.
A Toyota Hilux vehicle slowly drove towards a jet while plain cloth security operatives opened the door for him.
One of the operatives who had handcuff on his right hand followed Emefiele into the aircraft, while others later joined.
It is unclear the moment when the video was recorded but some social media users are saying the footage was recorded during the arrest of the former CBN governor.
