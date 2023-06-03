Facilitators Suspend Sudan Ceasefire Talks Amid Serious Violations
June 1, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s ceasefire facilitators have suspended the Jeddah process, aimed at ending the armed conflict in Khartoum and Darfur, citing serious violations committed by the warring parties.
The suspension occurred shortly after the United States announced new sanctions against companies and individuals associated with the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.
The suspension was prompted by persistent and significant violations that have “hindered the delivery of humanitarian assistance and the restoration of essential services, which are the main objectives of the short-term ceasefire.”
However, the facilitators emphasized that the parties are still obligated to adhere to the commitments outlined in the May 11 Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan and the May 29 five-day ceasefire extension.
Despite the humanitarian ceasefire agreement starting on May 22, clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have continued in Khartoum, Zalingei, Central Darfur, Al Fasher, North Darfur, and Al Obeid, North Kordofan.
As of May 23, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) reported that the conflict has killed at least 730 people and caused approximately 5,500 injuries nationwide since April 15. Additionally, nearly 1.4 million individuals have been displaced from their homes.
The facilitators expressed their willingness to work with the parties to resume the Jeddah talks once demonstrable steps have been taken to fulfil their obligations, enabling the provision of humanitarian assistance and the restoration of essential services.
The Jeddah talks are intended to support broader regional and international efforts, including the African Union’s Roadmap for the Resolution of the Conflict in Sudan.
“Both sides claim to represent the interests of the Sudanese people, but their actions have exacerbated their suffering and posed a threat to national unity and regional stability,” concluded the joint statement.
