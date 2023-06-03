Sudanese Armed Forces Say They are Ready to Resume Ceasefire Talks
People prepare to board a bus departing from Khartoum in the Sudanese capital's south on April 24, 2023, (AFP photo)
June 2, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese army has called upon the US-Saudi mediation to press the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to adhere to the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire agreement and expressed willingness to return to the negotiating table.
On May 31, the Sudan Armed Forces suspended its participation in the Jeddah negotiations, demanding that the RSF vacate residential areas, hospitals, public institutions, service facilities, and police stations, as previously agreed.
In a statement issued on Friday, the army disclosed that it had submitted proposals on Thursday to enforce the ceasefire agreement. However, the mediation overlooked them and suspended the talks without a response.
“We still hope to alleviate the suffering of our people and urge the mediation to continue its efforts to convince the other party to implement the requirements of the truce and the temporary ceasefire to enable a return to the negotiations,” stated the Sudanese Armed Forces.
On June 1, the facilitators announced the suspension of talks to end the fighting. The United States has also imposed sanctions on companies affiliated with both sides of the conflict and individual sanctions on their leaders, the details of which have yet to be made public.
In response to the army’s statement, the RSF accused Sudan’s army of violating the ceasefire and attempting to sabotage the talks.
“We have been assured that by suspending their participation in the negotiations, the putschists sought to booby-trap the talks with impossible preconditions to thwart the negotiation process.”
The paramilitary group stressed their determination to obstruct the army’s agenda and facilitate a peaceful transition to a democratic government in Sudan.
Sudanese civilians continue to flee the capital to other regions in northern, eastern, and central Sudan, as well as neighbouring countries.
The UNHCR estimates that approximately 1.4 million individuals have been displaced since the conflict began on April 15.
The National Umma Party condemned the army’s use of military aircraft to bomb RSF positions in residential areas and the paramilitary forces’ violations against civilians, including looting and occupation of their homes.
The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) also denounced the aerial bombardments in residential areas and the RSF’s continued occupation of essential service facilities and encroachment upon civilian residences.
“All of these actions violate the terms of the truce agreement signed in Jeddah on May 20 and its subsequent renewal,” added the pro-democracy coalition.
