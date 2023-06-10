Kabbashi Reaffirms Sudan’s Military Leadership Support for Burhan
Kabbashi speaks to Sudanese troops in Khartoum on June 9, 2023
June 9, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Lt Gen Shams al-Din Kabbashi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, reaffirmed the unwavering support of Sudan’s military leadership for Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, amidst ongoing challenges in the country.
During his visit to army sites in Khartoum on Friday, Kabbashi highlighted the presence of foreign mercenaries, saying, “We do not fight the RSF elements”.
He referred to Chadian fighters from Arab tribes who recently joined the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
He emphasized the commitment of the armed forces to remain unified under the leadership of Al-Burhan, who effectively manages the battles alongside the military leadership, as he said.
Kabbashi also called for “disregarding false news and rumours propagated by rebels through the media”, adding that there are false reports in the social media that the army leadership decided to dismiss al-Burhan..
He expressed concerns regarding the human rights violations and war crimes committed by paramilitary forces, citing theft, looting, and sabotage of vital facilities and the occupation of civilian homes and hospitals.
Recently, infantry forces from the White Nile and Blue Nile regions have arrived in Khartoum to participate in the ongoing battles. These forces have successfully gained control over several neighbourhoods.
However, the recent fire outbreak in the gas depots in southern Khartoum and the subsequent attack on the munitions factory by the RSF fighters have raised questions among retired officers regarding the strategy employed by Al-Burhan to fight the RSF, which heavily relies on the use of the air force and artillery.
Chadian fighters
Following an attack on the Yarmouk munitions factory by the RSF fighter on June 7, a Chadian rebel leader released a video seen by Sudan Tribune from outside the factory near a destroyed tank announcing the capture of the military site.
After the announcement, Hissein Alamine Tchaw-tchaw presented himself as the leader of the Movement for the Fight of the Oppressed leader in Chad.
Alamine’s family, known as “Ouled Tchaw-tchaw” belongs to the Mahamid Oued Id tribal clan. They are part of Hemetti’s Mahamdi ethnic group.
The Chadian government closed the porous border after the eruption of the fighting in Khartoum on April 15.
(ST)
