WFP Reaches Over 817,000 Sudanese with Emergency Food Assistance
June 9, 2023 (SUDAN) – The World Food Programme (WFP) has successfully delivered emergency food and nutrition assistance to over 817,000 people across Sudan, said the United Nations spokesman.
According to Stéphane Dujarric, between 21 May and 7 June, at least 188 trucks carrying humanitarian aid reached states across the country — including Khartoum, Al Jazirah, Red Sea, Kassala, Gedaref, Sennar, River Nile, Blue Nile and Northern States.
Dujarric added that 68 humanitarian groups continue to expand their operations to reach as many people as possible across Sudan, including some of the hardest-to-reach areas in the Darfur region.
Aid operations to Khartoum and Darfur region resumed after signing a ceasefire agreement between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces on May 20, mediated by the American and Saudi governments.
However, international assistance to the country had already begun to arrive in Port Sudan before being delivered to displaced people in other states out of Khartoum.
“The humanitarian community was able to reach some 1.8 million men, women and children with assistance in April and May,” said Dujarric.
He further said that on May 8, OCHA coordinated the movement of 11 trucks which carried food assistance in r affected North Darfur.
Darfur region, the RSF leader’s homeland, witnessed simultaneous clashes between the army and the paramilitary forces when the fighting broke out in Khartoum on April 15.
The UN spokesman stressed that about 8.6 million civilians in Darfur need urgent assistance and protection.
