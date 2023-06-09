Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. June 4, 2023
Listen to the Sun. June 4, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/04 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the continued fighting between the two military structures in the Republic of Sudan and efforts to end the conflict; demonstrations in the Kingdom of Morocco have focused on the rising rate of inflation; the Senegalese government has blocked access to the internet resulting from the unrest inside the country; and the people of Guinea-Bissau are voting in legislative elections today.
For the entire program we present our second installment for Black Music Month.
We pay tribute to Francois Luambo Makiadi (Franco) of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
In the following segments we listen to a recording of a panel discussion on the life, times and contributions of pianist and composer Mary Lou Williams.
Finally, we hear an interview with legendary percussionist Max Roach.
