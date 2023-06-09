Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. June 3, 2023
Listen to the Sat. June 3, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/03 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the African Union (AU) peace plan to end the fighting in the Republic of Sudan; unrest has continued in the West African state of Senegal in response to the conviction of an opposition leader earlier in the week; a foreign ministers meeting is taking place in the Republic of South Africa in preparation for the upcoming BRICS Summit in July; and the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) has announced a strike to protest the cancellation of fuel subsidies by the new government.
In the second hour we look in detail at the developments in Sudan, Senegal and the BRICS preparatory meeting in South Africa. Finally, we begin our month-long series in recognition of Black Music Month.
In this first episode we pay tribute to Dr. Nico Kasanda of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) along with the early architects of the post-World War II African American popular music.
No comments:
Post a Comment