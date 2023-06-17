Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. June 10, 2023
Listen to the Sat. June 10, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/10 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the announcement by the African Union (AU) that the continent is now working towards introducing a single currency for the region; several people have been reportedly killed in an explosion in the Horn of Africa state of Somalia; the Sudanese military structures fighting for control of the country have announced another 24-hour ceasefire; and the suspended Nigerian Governor of the Central Bank has been arrested by the authorities just days after the inauguration of the new President Bola Tinubu.
We will continue our month-long focus on Black Music Month with tributes to Rex Cardinal Lawson, Milt Jackson and Ray Brown.
Also, we look in-depth at the role of the BRICS states and the formation of the New Development Bank targeting emerging economies.
