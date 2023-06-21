South Sudan Silent on RSF’s 3-day Ultimatum to Shut Down Oil Pipeline
A man examines a leaking oil pipeline at a pumping station built next to his village on land that was once used for agriculture in South Sudan, Jan, 20 2010.
JUBA, June 19, 2023 – South Sudan refrained from commenting on reports that the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) issued a three-day ultimatum to shut down oil pipelines in the militia-controlled areas unless South Sudan shares oil revenues or halts payment of transit fees to the military-led government.
Mayen Wol Jong, Sudan’s undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum, stated to Sudan Tribune on Monday that oil continues to flow to international markets, with Sudan being the guarantor and protector of all oil infrastructure passing through its territory.
“As of now, the oil is continuing to flow. There are no disruptions,” said Jong in response to media reports.
He declined to provide further comments regarding the RSF’s conditions for the oil to continue flowing through Sudanese territory. None of the parties involved have officially confirmed these reports. However, officials familiar with the situation informed Sudan Tribune last week that RSF representatives have been pressuring for a share of the rental and transit fees.
Lual Achuek Deng, a member of parliament from South Sudan, expressed concerns on Saturday about the ongoing conflict in Sudan, fearing it could negatively impact oil revenue generation. Deng, a former Sudanese Minister of Petroleum prior to secession in 2011, shared his views with United Nations-sponsored Radio Miraya during a discussion on the annual budget. He suggested that the conflict in Sudan might have contributed to the delay in presenting the budget to parliament.
Observers and economic analysts have voiced concerns over the potential risks to South Sudan’s economy and budget, as the conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese armed forces puts its oil, the mainstay of the economy, at risk.
The RSF has demanded that South Sudan either stop funding the sovereign council’s military leadership or share resources, or the pipeline infrastructure will be shut down.
This presents a critical dilemma for South Sudan, with fears that the RSF may disrupt the oil flow if their demands are not addressed in time. Compliance could lead to retaliation from the Sudanese armed forces, potentially preventing South Sudan’s oil export through Port Sudan and crippling the nation’s economy. Conversely, if South Sudan continues to provide funds, the RSF threatens to shut down the pumping station at Heglig, obstructing the oil flow to the port of Sudan.
The RSF controls the pumping stations at Heglig of South Kordofan, while the Sudanese armed forces oversee the transport routes to the port of Sudan, where the oil is loaded onto cargo ships for international sale. The consequences of a shutdown would be enormous, affecting the government’s ability to function and provide essential services to the people.
