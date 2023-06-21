Sudanese General Calls for Evacuation as Army Targets Militias in Residential Areas
Gen. Yasir al-Atta, a member of the Sovereign Council
June 16, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – General Yasir al-Atta, a member of the Sovereign Council, called on civilians in Khartoum to evacuate houses near those occupied by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), stating that the army would strike the rebellion everywhere.
When the conflict broke out on April 15, the Sudanese army destroyed all RSF bases in Khartoum state while the militias took over homes in residential areas to shield themselves from airstrikes.
However, the army gradually started shelling positions occupied by the RSF, eventually targeting residential areas. In recent weeks, the army deployed additional infantry troops, engaging in street battles within residential neighbourhoods, resulting in more civilians being displaced from the capital.
Addressing Sudanese army forces at an undisclosed location, Lt Gen al-Atta announced their decision to pursue the militias anywhere and urged the remaining residents of Khartoum to leave.
“I advise the civilians that if the RSF elements occupy your house and you are forced out, the neighbours, in turn, should evacuate the houses adjacent to this house because from now on, we will attack them anywhere.”
“When the battle is limited to the army, the troops do their duty, and the nation stands behind them. But now the battle is a battle of a nation; it is the battle of a people involving the entire Sudanese nation with its military, civil, and political forces.”
He further said that while there may be “some rot and dirt” among the political forces, individuals of integrity are also among them. Regarding the media, although a few may engage in questionable practices, the majority uphold honourable and noble standards.
After over two months of conflict, the violence has displaced approximately 1.7 million individuals, including men, women, and children.
Excluding any negotiated settlement for the conflict with the RSF, Alatta informed his troops that only ammunition would be the language of communication between the army and the “rebels.”
He mentioned that some heads of state expressed their reluctance to label the RSF as rebels because they want to mediate between the two sides.
(ST)
