Ukrainian Army’s Offensive Attempt Failed — Russian Defense Ministry
The adversary’s objective was to break through Russian defense on the most vulnerable front sector, in its opinion, official spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said
© Russian Defence Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces failed to achieve success in a large-scale offensive on five front sectors in the south Donetsk area, official spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.
"The adversary launched a large-scale offensive from the morning of June 4 on five sectors of the front in the south Donetsk area by bringing into action 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades from strategic reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces with support from other military units and teams," the spokesman said. "The adversary’s objective was to break through our defense on the most vulnerable front sector, in its opinion. The enemy failed to perform its tasks and had no success," Konashenkov noted.
The adversary used six mechanized battalions and two tank battalions, the defense ministry’s spokesman informed. "As a result of skilled and sophisticated action of the Battlegroup East, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 250 persons, sixteen tanks, three mechanized infantry combat vehicles and 21 combat armored vehicles," Konashenkov stressed.
He particularly noted that Chief of General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov was at one of frontline command posts in this area.
Russian armed forces destroyed over 2,000 enemy manpower in Lugansk area over week
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 70 vehicles and pickups, 24 various combat armored vehicles, three tanks and 58 howitzers and rocket artillery systems were destroyed in the Lugansk tactical area over the past week
LUGANSK, June 5. /TASS/. Russian servicemen destroyed more than 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries in the Lugansk area over week in the course of a special military operation, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic Andrey Marochko told TASS.
"According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, about 2,300 Ukrainian combatants and mercenaries, 70 vehicles and pickups, 24 various combat armored vehicles, three tanks and 58 howitzers and rocket artillery systems were destroyed in the Lugansk tactical area over the past week," Marochko said.
Two drones fell on highway in Kaluga Region — governor
It is reported that the area is cordoned off
MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) fell on the M3 Ukraine highway in the Kaluga Region, Governor of the Region Vladislav Shapsha said on his Telegram channel.
"Two UAV fell today in the morning on the M3 Ukraine motorway at 2999th km (Zhizdra) and 283rd km (Duminichi). No detonation has occurred. The area is cordoned off," the governor wrote.
