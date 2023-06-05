Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Region 52 Times Over Day — Mission
A civilian was wounded as a result of the shelling
DONETSK, June 5. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 52 times over the past day, according to the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes.
"The mission reported 52 facts of fire opening by Ukrainian armed units over the past day," it said on its Telegram channel. "Three hundred and thirty various munitions [were fired]," the mission said.
Five settlements in the Republic were under fire. A noncombatant woman was wounded as a result of shelling. Nineteen houses and a civil infrastructure facility were damaged.
Power installation in fire in Belgorod Region — governor
Nobody was injured, governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov said
MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. A power facility in the Belgorod Region has caught fire, governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram channel.
"One of power installations is in fire," Gladkov wrote. "Nobody was injured. Consumers were not disconnected. Rapid response functions are working on site," the governor said.
An explosive dropped from a drone is a preliminary cause of fire outbreak, Gladkov noted.
