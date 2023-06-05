Ukrainian Forces Step up Operations on Several Sectors South of Donetsk — DPR Official
Russian artillery and aviation strikes neutralized the Ukrainian attacks
DONETSK, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has stepped up operations along several sectors of the line of contact near Donetsk, with Marinka, Ugledar, and Avdeyevka remaining the hottest spots, Yan Gagin, an adviser to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Acting Head Denis Pushilin, told TASS on Monday.
"On June 4, the enemy launched offensive operations in a number of directions, including Donetsk. The hottest spots on the frontline near Donetsk are Maryinka, Ugledar and Avdeyevka," Gagin said.
Russian artillery and aviation strikes neutralized the Ukrainian attacks. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and materiel. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian military continue firing at Russian positions in these areas and building up forces, Gagin said.
Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that on June 4 the enemy launched a large-scale offensive on five frontline sectors south of Donetsk. Kiev committed the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades from the Ukrainian strategic reserves to action with support from other military units; the Ukrainian forces’ attack was unsuccessful.
Drone with symbols of Ukrainian nationalists forced to land in Kursk region
Governor of the region Roman Starovoit thanked the border guards and the army
MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle bearing symbols of Ukrainian nationalists was landed in Russia’s Kursk region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit said on Sunday.
"Our guys landed a drone of Ukrainian Nazis in Sudzha. The coloration indicates that it belonged to the Azov battalion (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization - TASS). I thank border guards and soldiers for their service," he wrote on his Telegram channel.
The Kursk regional authorities have extended the high (yellow) level of terror alert, which has been in force since February 4, for the period of enhanced measures for protection the region’s territory. The medium level of response has been in place in the region since October 19, 2022 and the regional authorities have enhanced pass control on the borderline territory, at entry to and exit from the city of Kurchatov where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located and control along the region’s major routes. They have also tightened protection of infrastructural facilities and educational institutions, security checks at railway and auto stations and prohibited the use of drones.
