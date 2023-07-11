Safeguard Health and Rights of Women and Girls in DPRK
Today, the worldwide spread of COVID-19 is exerting adverse effects on people, especially the health and rights of women.
It causes difficulties in the supply of medical goods needed for the health of women around the world, having a serious negative impact on the healthcare system, including the increase of rate of unwanted pregnancy and the health service for pregnant women and nursing mothers.
According to data, over 40% of women across the world cannot determine by themselves the matter of treatment relating to their health, and three of four women in some countries fail to give birth to as many children as they want. Moreover, one woman dies per two minutes in pregnancy or childbirth around the world.
Hence, the UN Population Fund set “Focuses on how to safeguard the health and rights of women and girls; and putting the brakes on COVID-19” as the theme for this year’s World Population Day, and calls on all countries to turn out to this end.
The DPRK, which gives top and absolute priority to the dignity, rights, demands and interests of women, is enforcing all its policies for fully ensuring the health of pregnant women and nursing mothers.
All pregnant women and nursing mothers receive a regular medical checkup before and after childbirth at Pyongyang Maternity Hospital and other local maternity hospitals across the country as well as other hospitals and clinics in their residential quarters. Childbirth is given under the assistance of obstetricians and midwives.
Medical workers show their sincerity for the consultation with pregnant women and nursing mothers, and medical checkup and treatment of them. Efforts are directed to training medical workers with high clinical and practical qualifications of international standards in a planned way.
Various activities are conducted to raise public awareness of the health and rights of women, including pregnant women and nursing mothers, through newspapers, TV, radio and other media.
July 11 is World Population Day.
