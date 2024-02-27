Bushnell Incident Causes Fear of Escalation Against Washington Policy
By Al Mayadeen English
Politico views soldier Aaron Bushnell's self-immolation as the apex of mounting dissatisfaction with the White House's Gaza policy.
Politico considered the death of soldier Aaron Bushnell as the culmination of the increasing wave of dissatisfaction with the White House's policy regarding Gaza.
The newspaper confirmed that "the self-immolation is an escalation of the anger from within the government, which until now manifested itself in resignations and hastily called group meetings."
The news website expressed the ruling establishment's fear that the Bushnell incident would "lead those who work in the administration or are members of the services to become more outspoken."
Letter in protest of Biden's policy in Gaza
Administrative personnel within Biden's administration penned a protest note to him, expressing concerns about his policies in the Gaza Strip. They urged the White House to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza.
In the letter, staffers wrote that "to end one’s life in the most violent and severe way is a stark warning for our nation,” calling on the White House to push for a ceasefire in Gaza. “May his sacrifice be a haunting reminder for those who refuse to change course.”
On Monday, the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, said that the Biden administration bears full responsibility for the death of American pilot Aaron Bushnell "due to its support for the Nazi Zionist entity in its genocide".
No comments:
Post a Comment