Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Sites for 138th Consecutive Day
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon bombs several Israeli sites in support of the Resistance and people of Gaza as well as in response to the aggression on southern Lebanon.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah - announced Friday that its forces targeted the Israeli Malikiyah site on the Palestinian-Lebanese border using two Burkan rockets, allowing them to deal extensive damages to the Israeli site.
The Islamic Resistance announced that it launched several missiles and rockets at the Ruweisat al-Alam and the Radar sites in the occupied Shebaa farms.
These operations follow a twin drone attack earlier in the day that saw the Islamic Resistance using two kamikaze drones to attack the headquarters of the regional council in the northern Israeli settlement of "Kiryat Shmona".
The Resistance underlined that the attack on the administrative building was in response to the Israeli crimes against Lebanese civilians in the country's south.
Despite the Israeli strikes, a large number of border town residents gathered in al-Khiam and Blida to take part in the funeral processions for the martyrs who were killed in Israeli strikes on Thursday.
Israeli forces attempting to terrorize those who arrived in Blida launched a strike near the vicinity of the Blida cemetery, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported. However, our correspondent said that a larger number of mourners headed to the funeral procession in clear defiance of the Israeli aggression.
On Thursday, Hezbollah launched a total of 12 operations against Israeli occupation forces and military assets across the Palestinian-Lebanese border. Of those 12 operations, six came in response to Israeli aggression in Lebanese towns and direct attacks on civilians in border villages.
In recent weeks, the Israeli occupation has intensified deliberate attacks on civilians in South Lebanon, which some analysts believe comes in a broader escalation aimed at terrorizing Lebanese civilians. However, the Lebanese Resistance has not backed down from delivering painful responses to the Israeli occupation, targeting several groupings of Israeli soldiers in Israeli settlements, as well as Israeli military command headquarters and barracks.
The CEO of the "Metulla" settlement's fruit factory Benny Katz who oversees the operation of one of the largest fruit and vegetable suppliers in the area, said that a recent attack from Lebanon had caused severe damage to the factory, which is expected to lead to a surge in prices and result in huge economic damage and loss to in "Israel".
The Israeli website Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Katz as saying that the factory used to produce 24,000 tons of fresh fruit annually, however, the hit rendered it entirely dysfunctional and unfixable, describing the situation as "very terrible". Although Israeli settlers have rushed to media outlets to decry material damages, Israeli authorities and Israeli media, have exercised deliberate silence regarding the number of military casualties who fell on the northern front.
However, Hezbollah's authentication of its operations has confirmed a number of casualties much higher than reported. In fact, the group estimates that in 961 operations, it was able to kill or injure more than 2,000 soldiers. Since then, the number of casualties among Israeli soldiers is expected to have risen, as the group surpassed 1,000 operations launched against Israeli occupation forces on February 9.
Operations overview
- At 09:30, the Islamic Resistance's fighters launched two drone attacks at the headquarters of the regional council in "Kiryat Shmona".
- At 16:00, the Islamic Resistance's fighters launched a Burkan rocket at the Malikiyah military site.
- At 16:20, the Islamic Resistance's fighters launched several missiles at the Ruweisat al-Alam military site.
- At 16:30, the Islamic Resistance's fighters launched several missiles at the Radar military site.
No comments:
Post a Comment