Israeli Source Confirms Army Shot Palestinians Waiting for Aid: Report
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Feb 2024 21:36
Earlier in the day, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the massacre occurred on al-Rashid Street, to the west of Gaza City.
Turkish-based news agency Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday, citing Israeli military sources, that the Israeli army deliberately opened fire at a group of Palestinians as they were waiting for humanitarian aid.
The source, who requested anonymity, told Anadolu that the shooting took place near the "humanitarian corridor" in southern Gaza. The Israeli occupation forces fired at Palestinians as they approached an Israeli force overseeing the entry of aid trucks into Gaza City.
The source attempted to justify he massacre on the basis that the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) "sensed danger as civilians approached them", prompting them to open fire.
The source further stated that the army claimed a stampede occurred as they were trying to distribute aid. They blamed the crowded group for injuring other Palestinians and causing trucks to strike civilians.
According to an initial investigation conducted by the army, soldiers fired warning shots and targeted the legs of Palestinians as they approached a checkpoint overseeing the entry of trucks.
Considering the number of civilians who got killed in the event, the accusations are incorrect.
The genocidal nature of the event is compounded by the fact that the civilians were unarmed and fled as the army fired at them.
At least 104 Palestinians were killed in the massacre, Gaza's health ministry said.
Earlier in the day, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the massacre occurred in al-Rashid Street, to the west of Gaza City.
A field source from the Palestinian Resistance told Al Mayadeen that tens of others were wounded in the attack that targeted Palestinian civilians who were waiting in line to receive aid packages in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli armored vehicles and tanks also ran over the bodies of several martyrs, while others fired incendiary shells toward civilians in the area, according to the commander.
Gaza's Health Ministry confirmed earlier today that the number of Palestinian martyrs has surpassed 30,000.
"The number of martyrs exceeds 30,000," a Ministry statement announced, adding that the toll includes at least 79 martyrs reported overnight".
