Cuban President Backs Lula's Comments on Gaza Genocide
By Al Mayadeen English
The Cuban President extends his support to the Brazilian President after he was declared persona non grata by the occupation entity.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his solidarity with Brazilian President Luiz Lula da Silva after he was classified as persona non grata by "Israel for his sincere condemnation of the extermination of the Palestinian population in Gaza."
Diaz-Canel hailed Lula's courage, adding "You will always be on the right side of history."
This comes after the Brazilian President said during an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, "What's happening in the Gaza Strip isn't a war, it's a genocide," detailing that Israeli troops were not fighting "soldiers against soldiers," but rather a highly prepared army against "women and children."
He expressed that what was going on in Palestine had happened in the past when Hitler "decided to kill the Jews."
Earlier this week, Diaz-Canel described the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip as barbaric and an act of genocidal war, emphasizing the need to condemn these crimes on all occasions and through all media outlets.
Diaz-Canel wore a Palestinian kufiya on the second day of the International Meeting of Theoretical Publications of Left Parties and Movements, which was held in the Cuban capital Havana, and attended by delegates from 35 countries. He expressed his support for the Palestinian people and condemned the Israeli occupation's crimes against them.
The Cuban leader underscored the role of the media in conveying the truth to the people and provided examples of how the enemy's press manipulates the reality in Cuba to confuse and deceive the audience.
Diaz-Canel emphasized the necessity of utilizing publications issued by leftist media to confront imperialist aggression, stressing the importance of exploiting all spaces to condemn the deviations and corruption in the current international system.
No comments:
Post a Comment