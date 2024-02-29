Resistance Informs Al Mayadeen of its Non-negotiables in Ongoing Talks
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Feb 2024 23:31
Senior Sources in the Palestinian Resistance informed Al Mayadeen that Hamas leadership confirmed that there would be no negotiations under the threat of starvation.
Senior Sources in the Palestinian Resistance informed Al Mayadeen that relief for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is one of the non-negotiables of the Palestinian resistance in the first stage.
These non-negotiables of the first stage, according to the sources, include the reconstruction and immediate rehabilitation of hospitals, bakeries, and public facilities as well as the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the strip and the return of the displaced to the areas of Gaza and the north without restrictions or conditions.
As for the second stage, the Palestinian resistance stressed that no consensus would be reached without negotiations regarding Palestinian detainees and a permanent ceasefire.
The sources emphasized that Hamas communicated these non-negotiables in a crystal clear manner as they also represented other Palestinian Resistance factions. They further confirmed that Hamas's leadership emphasized that this message is directed at everyone who wants to reach any deal.
Hamas leadership confirmed that there would be no negotiations under the threat of starvation, the sources stated.
They added that there is no need to remain in negotiations without meeting the needs of the people specifically by providing food for Palestinians in Gaza and its northern part in particular as this remains a priority for Hamas and the resistance.
Al Mayadeen’s sources said that the Israeli side was only interested in the Doha talks with the file of prisoners held by the resistance in Gaza.
The sources said that the Israelis offered no flexibility on the three main issues.
The senior Resistance sources said that Hamas has become convinced that "Israel" is working to gain time and give priority to the survival of the current government coalition over the interest of reaching an agreement.
Hamas Rep. in Lebanon says Paris draft leak part of US operation
Ahmad Abdul Hadi, Hamas' representative in Lebanon, informed Al Mayadeen on February 27 that Reuters' leaks regarding the negotiations to work out a ceasefire in Gaza are part of the psychological warfare that fits the narrative and notions the United States is attempting to perpetuate.
He noted that the Resistance is not satisfied with the proposal, adding that it will not compromise on any of its demands, particularly "on a ceasefire and reaching an honorable, serious deal".
Abdul Hadi then affirmed that the Resistance intends to reach a deal that guarantees its people's demands, as Palestinians have sacrificed a great deal, stressing that "Israel will not gain through mediation what it was not able to achieve on the battlefield."
"We are open to any ideas posed by mediators, but are also keen on preserving our key demands," Abdul Hadi told Al Mayadeen, highlighting how the Israeli occupation is "seeking to hold Hamas accountable for any later failures in talks, planning to use this as an excuse to pave the way for the invasion of Rafah."
He revealed that the leaks were part of the Paris negotiations, but were purely the US and "Israel's", who attempted to give the public an illusion that Hamas approved of them, and reiterated that "everything being shared is not serious, but a ploy to maneuver and press on the Resistance."
No comments:
Post a Comment