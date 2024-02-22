Drone Targets US Base in Conoco Field: Al Mayadeen's Correspondent
By Al Mayadeen English
A suicide drone hit the US occupation base in the Conoco gas field in the Deir Ezzor countryside, eastern Syria.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the city of Aleppo reported that a suicide drone targeted the US base in the Conoco gas field, in the Deir Ezzor countryside, eastern Syria.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent confirmed that the drone reached its goal after a strong explosion was heard in the area surrounding the US base.
Late last month, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that three US soldiers had been killed, while at least 25 have been injured in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.
"On Jan. 28, three US service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack UAS that impacted at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border," CENTCOM said.
Why the US should leave Syria
On another note, a Commentary by Thanassis Cambanis on War on the Rocks titled "Leave Syria, Keep Fighting the Islamic State" shed light on how the daily attacks from the Axis of Resistance have made life hell for the US troops in Syria and Iraq. It mentions how last month's attack is a clear reminder of the dangers with three service personnel dying.
The commentary states that even though the United States has had years to plan a well-organized withdrawal, it has not done so yet. It's currently a matter of months or at best a year, before the United States exits from Syria instead of keeping its troops' lives at constant risk.
It further stressed the United States to come to terms with its real priorities and "make the hard tradeoffs," stressing that the American forces are in Syria and Iraq for a purpose different than fighting Iran, and it is countering the Islamic State(ISIS). Hence, it’s time for the United States to stop all other points pulling it into "unwinnable local conflicts" and instead direct all of its energy toward fighting terrorism.
