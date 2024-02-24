Russian Defense Chief Listens to Commanders’ Reports in Special Military Operation Area
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered during the visit to the Battlegroup Center headquarters to further reinforce the battlegroup with electronic warfare equipment
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS, archive
MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu listened to reports by commanders of the Battlegroup Center on the current situation and the nature of the enemy’s activities in the special military operation area in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
"During his work in the area of the special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu listened to reports by the commander of the Battlegroup Center and headquarters officers on the current situation, the nature of the enemy’s activities and the fulfillment of combat missions by Russian troops in the operational direction," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered during the visit to the Battlegroup Center headquarters to further reinforce the battlegroup with electronic warfare equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Russian Defense Minister set the task to further strengthen the group with electronic warfare means, primarily at the tactical level," the ministry said.
Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone proved to be good during Avdeyevka liberation, Battlegroup Center Commander Andrey Mordvichev reported to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.
"The Orlan-30 unmanned aerial vehicle system proved to be very good in the course of liberating Avdeyevka settlement," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Strike drones of the Battlegroup Center destroyed more than 700 various enemy targets in the Avdeyevka direction, Battlegroup Center Commander Andrey Mordvichev reported to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.
"During the last fortnight alone, strike drones in the Avdeyevka direction destroyed more than 700 various enemy targets, including armored vehicles, artillery systems, radars and manpower of the adversary," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
No comments:
Post a Comment